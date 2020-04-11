Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back Co-star Dr. Ashish Gokhale Back On Duty To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, there are front warriors who have been working round the clock to provide essential services and serve the people. One among them is Dr. Ashish Gokhale, who starred in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back and a TV show Tara From Sitara. Currently, Ashish is treating COVID-19 patients at a private hospital.

In an interview with India TV, Ashish opened up about his decision to be an actor despite having a medical degree. He said he was inspired to be a part of medical profession since his parents and sisters are doctors, However, he was interested in acting and came to Mumbai to pursue his acting dream after completing his education.

He spoke about his struggling days in the film industry and said that he used to give auditions during the day and look after patients in the night. He decided to quit his job after acting offers came his way. However, he still used to go to ICU as he could never really stay away from the medical profession.

Ashish revealed that he used to shoot in the morning and be in the hospital in the night. On March 25, when he received a call from the hospital, he thought, it was the right to serve the nation and since then, he is in the hospital working 24 hours a day.

Talking about the lockdown, the actor-doctor said there's a lot of pressure on sanitation workers, police and doctors. Hence, it is important for citizens to follow the lockdown rules to break the chain.

During the conversation, Ashish said that one should take precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay. When asked about how they are tackling the COVID-19 cases, he revealed that whenever any patient arrives in their hospital, they enquire about his/her travel history and symptoms after which, the Novel Coronavirus test is conducted.

Ashish also requested people not follow social media messages as they are mostly unverified. Emphasizing on the importance of safety measures, he asked people to rush to the doctor if they develop the Novel Coronavirus symptoms. He further said that boiling vegetables, not eating anything raw and regularly washing your hands are some of the precautionary measures that should be taken to keep this highly contagious virus at bay.

