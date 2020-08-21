Akshay Kumar Is The Next Indian Celebrity To Appear On Into The Wild With Bear Grylls

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will follow suit and appear on an episode of wildlife adventure show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.

Akshay is known for his athletic stature, and the daredevil personality will be joining Bear Grylls for a highly anticipated episode. Sharing a few glimpses from the show, Kumar wrote on Twitter, "You thinking I mad... but mad only going into the wild."

The animated promo video shows Akshay in a river with 46-year-old Grylls and a crocodile. It then shows Grylls and Akshay swinging on ropes over a river with crocodiles snapping beneath them. The clip ends with details as to when the episode will air on TV. It is set to premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Grylls Also Shared The News With His Fans Earlier today, Grylls also posted a motion poster of the upcoming special on Instagram and wrote, "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin." PM Modi's Episode With Bear Grylls Is Available On Netflilx Man vs Wild's episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently available to watch on Netflix. The episode turned out to be a global hit and witnessed around 3.6 billion viewers. The episode that aired on August 12, 2019, was shot in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, and showcased Grylls and PM Modi playing the game of surviving in a natural ecosystem. Bear Grylls Special With Rajinikanth Aired In March 2020 Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Into The Wild episode aired on March 23, earlier this year. Grylls had shared that he loves India and enjoyed seeing the celebrities in the wild in a whole new way. After working with Rajinikanth he had tweeted, "I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India."

Akshay Kumar Contributes Rs 1 Crore To Assam Flood Relief, CM Sarbananda Sonowal Thanks The Actor

Rajinikanth Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Episode Sets Record With The TRP!