Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut & Others React As SC Orders CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

B-town celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Neil Nitin Mukesh lauded the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on Wednesday (August 19, 2020). The apex court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. For the unversed, the actor breathed his last on June 14, and since then, there's a hullabaloo around his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Inquiry

Actor Akshay Kumar welcomed SC's decision, and tweeted, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers."

Actress Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also lauded the SC's verdict and tweeted, "Justice prevails 🙏🏻 God is great ! #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #CBIForSSR."

Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also shared her reaction on the SC's verdict, and wrote, "A treacherously painful 2 months later, finally- the judgement of justice. #GlobalPrayers4SSR. All the strength, peace and love to you for the path towards the truth that lies ahead @shwetasinghkirti and the entire family."

Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also welcomed SC's decision, and wrote, "Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry and confusing. So many versions, facts and opinions floating, except the WHOLE TRUTH. Supreme Court's order for CBI investigation of Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Lets all have faith, stop speculating & let the CBI do their work now!"

Apart from these celebrities, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to SC's verdict and tweeted, "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver."

She further tweeted, "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput."

(Social media posts are unedited.)