Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey To Roll In Jaisalmer From January 2021; Details Here

Bachchan Pandey Will Be Filmed In Real Locations In Jaisalmer

A Mirror Mumbai report stated that Bachchan Pandey will go on floors in January 2021 and continue till March. The tabloid quoted as source as saying, "Akshay, along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days during which they will filming in real locations. Last month, the production house secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots."

Some Elaborate Action Scenes In Bachchan Pandey Will Be Shot In Jaisalmer

The report further stated that Bachchan Pandey has some elaborate action sequences and teams from across the country will be joining the crew for the shoot. The team will also have doctors from Mumbai on the sets to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are enforced on the sets. The entire cast and crew of Bachchan Pandey will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test towards the end of December, and the crew will be quarantined for 3 days.

All You Need To Know About Akshay And Kriti's Role In The Film

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster who is a wannabe actor while Kriti Sanon essays a journalist who aspires to be a director. The twist in the tale arrives when these two characters meet and discover their common passion for cinema. The report also stated that Akshay's get-up will be high on prosthetics and the makers are also planning to rope in another actress in the film.

Kriti Sanon Is Excited To Be A Part Of Bachchan Pandey

Earlier, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti had opened up about her role in Bachchan Pandey and said, "I can safely say that it is a very, very exciting role. It's also something I haven't done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There's comedy, there's action, there's a lot of interesting drama happening. It's a full package film, I would say."