Akshay Kumar Lauds Dimple Kapadia After She Receives A Note From Christopher Nolan; 'Couldn't More Happy & Proud Of Maa'

Akshay Kumar Has A Proud Son-In-Law Moment

Akshay Kumar shared Nolan's note on his Instagram page and wrote, "Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma."

Christopher Nolan's Handwritten Note To Dimple Kapadia Is Priceless!

Nolan began his note by writing, "To Dimple, all my love, respect & admiration. "Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight. Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet'. Best Wishes," the note further read.

Dimple Kapadia's Dearest Memory From Tenet Shoot

Earlier, while speaking with Hindu, Dimple Kapadia had shared her best memory from the sets of Tenet. The veteran actress was quoted as saying, "Before the shoot, I was standing next to Nolan having a bad case of nerves. He gave me his hand to hold for a second. That will be my dearest, most beautiful memory of the shoot." Dimple had called Tenet her second Cinderella moment after her debut film Bobby.