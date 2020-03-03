Akshay Kumar: I Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far In Bollywood

If there is one actor who has successfully managed to hold his position among the top actors of Bollywood, it is Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi of Bollywood completed his 150th year in the industry last year, and is still going strong, delivering hit after hit. Akshay, however, says that he never imagined he would make it this far when he first started out.

On completing his 150th movie in the industry, Akshay told Hindustan Times, "I truly believe in counting my blessings, and gratitude is all I feel. More than awe, it's a surprise that I've come this far, because it's something I didn't imagine even in my wildest dreams when I started out. It's been a good two decades plus for me, and I want to be here (in Bollywood) only, doing this every day of my life, till audiences want me to do it."

2019 turned out to be the best year in Akshay's career yet, as all four of his films to release last year, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz, did exceptionally well at the box office.

Akshay is now gearing up for his first release of 2020, Sooryavanshi. He will be starring in a Rohit Shetty film for the time with this film, which is the third installment of Rohit's cop film franchise. For Akshay, roles that require him to wear a uniform are very special.

"Any role that requires me to wear a uniform - be it of an army person, navy officer or a police man - it automatically instills a sense of pride. In my career, I've had the good fortune of portraying all the above-mentioned parts. Now, the only part I'm yet to do is that of an Air Force pilot. Let's see if I get lucky with that as well," he said.

Sooryavanshi is all set for release on March 24, 2020. The film will feature cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, reprising their roles from Singham and Simmba.

