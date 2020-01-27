Akshay Kumar's New Look From Bachchan Pandey Out, Superstar Tells Aamir Khan 'We're All Friends'

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey were all set for a big box office on Christmas 2020. However, today, Aamir took to his Twitter page to announce that the clash has been averted and thanked Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for pushing ahead the release date of Bachchan Pandey.

The Thugs Of Hindostan star wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. - a".

Responding to Aamir's tweet, Akshay shared his new look from Bachchan Pandey along with a new release date.

The Khiladi Kumar took to his Twitter page and wrote, Anytime @aamir_khan, we're all friends here

🙃 Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon."

In the new still, the Mission Mangal actor is seen staring intensely at the camera as he sports a long beard and is seen bare-chested with gold chains around his neck. The red headband adds more intensity to his look.

Bachchan Pandey will be helmed by Farhad Samji. Speaking about Akshay's character in the film, a source earlier told a leading daily, "It's a massy character and has several oneliners tailor-made for Akshay. A lot of time was also spent on designing his look."

The film stars Kriti Sanon as Akshay's love interest. Talking about her role, the actress shared, "It is better than a parallel hero's role. It is a very meaty role not done by any actress in the past. But that does not mean that she will also not get to do songs. She will do two songs also and will have a substantial part to play as well."

Bachchan Pandey is now slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 22, 2021.

