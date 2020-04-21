    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Offers Financial Help To Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy Theatre Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      By
      |

      The nationwide lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many working sectors to a standstill. With film shootings being halted and no movie screenings in cinema halls, the film industry is also facing the brunt of this outbreak. Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to help those heavily affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

      akshay

      The latest we hear is, Akshay Kumar has offered financial help to the owner of Mumbai's iconic single screen theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy to pay his staff amid the lockdown.

      As per a Mid-day report, Manoj Desai, owner of the Mumbai cinema hall, had to take a bank loan to provide salaries to his employees amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. On reading about it, in a previous report of the same paper, Akshay called them and offered financial assistance.

      Speaking about it, Manoj Desai told Mid-day, "Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don't trim staff or resort to pay cuts."

      He said that they would incur heavy losses when the lockdown ends in early May. After two weeks of lockdown, Manoj and business partner Arun Nair had decided to increase the ticket prices as soon as the cinemas re-opened. However, after the lockdown extension, recovering from a 45-day period, is going to be tough for them.

      "I will head to Gaiety and Maratha Mandir today to finalise our plan of action for May. We are reworking our plans to ensure that we don't have to seek support from the industry folk," he further told the tabloid.

      Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24. However, the film got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

      Meanwhile, the superstar was one of the most celebrities who donated to PM-CARES fund. He donated Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund for COVID-19 relief. Recently, he also contributed Rs 3 crore to the BMC, to provide personal protective equipments, masks and rapid-testing kits for healthcare and municipal workers.

      Akshay Kumar Compares Lockdown To Salman's Bigg Boss: The Winner Is That Person Who'll Stay At Home

      Akshay Kumar Says He's Never Been Scared While Doing Stunts But Is Scared Because Of COVID-19

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X