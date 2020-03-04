    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar On Big Stars Not Doing Multi-starrers: I Always Believed In 'The More, The Merrier'

      By
      |

      Multi-starrer or two-hero films are now a novelty in Indian cinema. There was a time when such movies were being made in Bollywood. Films like Sholay, Deewar, Andaz Apna Apna, Ram Lakhan, Karan Arjun and others are a testimony to this fact. However, slowly, this trend started declining in Bollywood.

      akshay-kumar

      Recently, Akshay Kumar, who has worked in many multistarrers in 90s and early 2000s, opened up about big screens refusing to share screen space with each other.

      The superstar told Hindustan Times, "I've always believed in 'the more, the merrier' and it's a pity that unlike Hollywood, we don't do multi-starrers or even two-hero films in Bollywood. As for shooting with them (Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Sooryavanshi), it was great. In fact, Ajay and I go back a long way, having done quite a few films together in the past [mainly in the 90s] when 'two hero' films were a thing. And Ranveer is a good friend and we share a great rapport on screen as well as off screen."

      In the same interview, Akshay also opened up about why he chose to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The actor said, "It's true that the main idea of making a film is to entertain but along with that, if a message can also be conveyed in an entertaining manner, I'm absolutely game. Plus, having watched and enjoyed Singham and Simmba, I was very happy to collaborate with the master action director, Rohit Shetty and be a part of his cop universe."

      Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be making a cameo in the cop film. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020.

      Akshay Kumar Reacts To Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office Amidst The Cold War Rumours!

      Akshay Kumar: I Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far In Bollywood

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X