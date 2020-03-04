Akshay Kumar On Big Stars Not Doing Multi-starrers: I Always Believed In 'The More, The Merrier'

Multi-starrer or two-hero films are now a novelty in Indian cinema. There was a time when such movies were being made in Bollywood. Films like Sholay, Deewar, Andaz Apna Apna, Ram Lakhan, Karan Arjun and others are a testimony to this fact. However, slowly, this trend started declining in Bollywood.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, who has worked in many multistarrers in 90s and early 2000s, opened up about big screens refusing to share screen space with each other.

The superstar told Hindustan Times, "I've always believed in 'the more, the merrier' and it's a pity that unlike Hollywood, we don't do multi-starrers or even two-hero films in Bollywood. As for shooting with them (Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in Sooryavanshi), it was great. In fact, Ajay and I go back a long way, having done quite a few films together in the past [mainly in the 90s] when 'two hero' films were a thing. And Ranveer is a good friend and we share a great rapport on screen as well as off screen."

In the same interview, Akshay also opened up about why he chose to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The actor said, "It's true that the main idea of making a film is to entertain but along with that, if a message can also be conveyed in an entertaining manner, I'm absolutely game. Plus, having watched and enjoyed Singham and Simmba, I was very happy to collaborate with the master action director, Rohit Shetty and be a part of his cop universe."

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be making a cameo in the cop film. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020.

Akshay Kumar Reacts To Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office Amidst The Cold War Rumours!

Akshay Kumar: I Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far In Bollywood