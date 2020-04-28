Akshay Kumar On Donating Rs 2 Crore To Mumbai Police Foundation: We Are Safe & Alive Because Of Them

As the nation continues to fight the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities from the film industry have been doing their bit to aid the Indian government in times of crisis. One such Bollywood star is Akshay Kumar.

Besides spreading awareness about COVID-19 with his posts and videos, the superstar has also made various contributions to lend a helping hand. The latest we hear is, Akshay has donated Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

Reportedly, he made the contribution keeping in mind the recent demise of Mumbai Police head constables Chandrakant Pendurkar and Sandip Surve, at a time when the police is working round the clock to maintain law and order amid nationwide lockdown.

The Mumbai Police Foundation Thanks Akshay For His Contribution The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police Foundation thanked the Kesari actor for his contribution and tweeted, "Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation." The Superstar's Reply To this, Akshay replied, "I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let's not forget we are safe and alive because of them." Akshay Kumar's Kind Gesture Previously, the actor had contributed Rs 3 crore to BMC to assist the making of PPE equipments, protective masks and rapid testing kits, in the fight against COVID-19. A Heart Of Gold! Also, the Sooryavanshi actor was the first Bollywood celebrity to donate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund to help the government in its battle against the Novel Coronavirus. He made a contribution of Rs 25 crore and soon, many other stars followed his footsteps.

