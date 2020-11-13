Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Reactions: A Lot Of Critics Don't Like My Films; My Focus Is On My Audience

Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Getting Panned By Critics

Akshay Kumar said that he feels great that his film broke all previous records within hours of landing on the OTT platform, and continued, "I know a lot of critics don't like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience."

Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Recording The Biggest Opening Of His Career

"I am told it's the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference," the superstar told Mid-day.

Akshay Kumar Says Laxmi Narayan Tripathi's Words Of Appreciation Mattered To Him

The team of Laxmii recently held a screening in Delhi with transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Speaking about it, Akshay added, "Her words of appreciation mattered to me. She lauded me for playing the character. There were 100 transgender women. They all stood up and clapped at the end of the film. The ostracisation of the community has been horrific, and it's time we collectively stood up and promoted equality."