Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Reactions: A Lot Of Critics Don't Like My Films; My Focus Is On My Audience
Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Laxmii premiered earlier this week on Disney+ Hotstar. While the horror comedy was panned by the critics and a section of the audience, as per Disney+ Hotstar, the Raghava Lawrence-directorial has registered the highest opening on the OTT platform.
Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, Akshay Kumar reacted to his film failing to impress the critics. For the unversed, Laxmii is a remake of Raghava Lawrence's Tamil hit Kanchana.
Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Getting Panned By Critics
Akshay Kumar said that he feels great that his film broke all previous records within hours of landing on the OTT platform, and continued, "I know a lot of critics don't like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience."
Akshay Kumar On Laxmii Recording The Biggest Opening Of His Career
"I am told it's the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan [2018] or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha [2017] or Mission Mangal [2019], the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference," the superstar told Mid-day.
Akshay Kumar Says Laxmi Narayan Tripathi's Words Of Appreciation Mattered To Him
The team of Laxmii recently held a screening in Delhi with transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Speaking about it, Akshay added, "Her words of appreciation mattered to me. She lauded me for playing the character. There were 100 transgender women. They all stood up and clapped at the end of the film. The ostracisation of the community has been horrific, and it's time we collectively stood up and promoted equality."
Besides Akshay Kumar, Laxmii also stars Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar. The latter's performance in the film has received rave reviews from all nooks and corners.
