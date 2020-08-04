Akshay Kumar On Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Taking All The Precautions, Can’t Live In Fear

Akshay Kumar is one of the first actors to get back to work after months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Khiladi star has been out and about working on several projects, beginning in May, when he shot for an ad about Coronavirus awareness. Now, he is all geared up to work on his films like Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and so on.

Akshay opened up on his decision to resume work, in an interview with Hindustan Times. When asked if he's afraid, he said, "Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus - the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it's possible to beat it if we've a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit."

On whether others will be encouraged to resume work after him, he said, "I can't comment about other people. All I can say is that I, for one, was itching to get back to work as soon as it was permitted, and possible. I don't think I've stayed away from the camera for so long and now, there's a newfound excitement to be back on set."

Talking about people getting back to work with the necessary precautions, Akshay said, "I've a simple question: if not now, then when? So many people have lost their jobs [during the lockdown] and were pushed into poverty. I'm sorry but if we keep waiting for a vaccine, then, before the virus, people will get badly affected by unemployment. I think we all need to, slowly and safely, get back to normal life where a mask will be your essential companion."

Akshay will soon be flying to the UK to work on Bell Bottom. His film Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled for release in March, has been postponed to Diwali this year.

