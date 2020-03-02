Akshay Kumar On Sooryavanshi: 'I've Performed The Kind Of Stunts I Would Do In My Late 20s'

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty will be teaming up for the first time for a cop film titled Sooryavanshi. The film has already created a lot of buzz ever since it has been announced. After the gripping posters, the makers will be releasing the official trailer of the film today which promises to be high on action.

Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Akshay opened up about performing daredevil stunts in this Rohit Shetty directorial.

The superstar was quoted as saying, "Honestly, I enjoy performing stunts and it makes me happy to be able to pull it off without the use of computer graphics. When you see the trailer today, you will realise that I've performed the kind of stunts that I used to do when I was in my late 20s and early 30s. I've used the techniques that I had learnt early on in my life. For instance, we have performed a chopper stunt, which I had first attempted when I was 28 years old. I'm glad that I could do it all over again at 52, with the same focus and agility."

He further continued, "I've often heard the audience complain about the quality of VFX in action scenes and so, Rohit and I ensured that we don't use VFX in at least 90 per cent of action sequences. However, I've realised that it's safer to do stunts now. Rohit and his team are extremely vigilant and careful. They had worked out every scene in detail, including the action sequences."

When quizzed if he is nervous about how Sooryavanshi fares at the box office, the Khiladi Kumar said, "All my films are important to me. In fact, my flops are dearer and more important for me because they caution me to take a step back and analyse what went wrong. I remember, there was a time when I saw 14 flops in a row. When I was working on the 14th film, I thought yeh to chal jayegi, lekin nahi chali. And then, when I thought yeh 15th film ka pata nahi kya hoga, it worked. It ended my spell of flops. So, it's difficult to say what works and what doesn't. My experiences have taught me that the result of a film is never in your hands. You just have to keep faith in whatever you do and give it your best. That is all that I do, and that is what I have done with Sooryavanshi, too."

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The film also has a cameo by Ajay Devgn as 'Singham' and Ranveer Singh as 'Simmba'. The Akshay Kumar-starrer is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

