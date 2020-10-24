Akshay Kumar On Wearing A Saree For Laxmmi Bomb: Hats Off To Women Who Manage So Well
When the first poster of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb was unveiled last year, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the superstar in a new avatar. The first look poster featured the actor clad in a sari, wearing a bindi and bangles.
Recently, in an interview with actor-host Maniesh Paul, Akshay opened up about his experience of wearing a saree for the possessed transgender character in Laxmmi Bomb.
Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Experience Of Wearing A Saree
Calling saree the most graceful outfit in the world, Akshay told Maniesh Paul, "Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn't able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu."
Akshay Kumar Lauds Women Who Wear A Saree
"Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is," the actor said in the interview.
Akshay Kumar Talks About The Challenges He Faced While Playing Laxmmi
The actor revealed that the character of Laxmmi is his most mentally intensive role in his 30 years of career. Speaking about it, Akshay said, "It's been 30 years of my career, the character of Laxmmi remains the most mentally intensive role. But I managed it somehow. I thank my director Raghava Lawrence - how this character walks, talks, dances - he told all about it. I have imitated him. If this film performs, it will be because of him."
Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of the filmmaker's Tamil hit film Kanchana. The Akshay Kumar starrer stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Laxmmi Bomb is slated to premiere on November 7 on Disney+Hotstar.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Trolled Mercilessly For Praising Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Trailer; What Went Wrong?
ALSO READ: Producer Tusshar Kapoor On Laxmmi Bomb's OTT Release: We Believe In Akshay Kumar & His Fan Base