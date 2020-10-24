Akshay Kumar On Wearing A Saree For Laxmmi Bomb: Hats Off To Women Who Manage So Well

Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Experience Of Wearing A Saree

Calling saree the most graceful outfit in the world, Akshay told Maniesh Paul, "Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn't able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu."

Akshay Kumar Lauds Women Who Wear A Saree

"Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is," the actor said in the interview.

Akshay Kumar Talks About The Challenges He Faced While Playing Laxmmi

The actor revealed that the character of Laxmmi is his most mentally intensive role in his 30 years of career. Speaking about it, Akshay said, "It's been 30 years of my career, the character of Laxmmi remains the most mentally intensive role. But I managed it somehow. I thank my director Raghava Lawrence - how this character walks, talks, dances - he told all about it. I have imitated him. If this film performs, it will be because of him."