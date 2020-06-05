Akshay Kumar Is The Only Indian On Forbes Highest-Paid Celebs 2020 List; Ranks Ahead Of Will Smith

The much awaited 2020 Forbes annual list of 100 highest-paid celebrities is out! With four back-to-back hits last year with Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity, whose name features on the list. The superstar stands on the 52nd position with earnings of $48.5 million from June 2019 till May 2020.

Speaking about being featured on the list, Akshay shared, "I just wanted to earn around Rs 1 crore, that's it. But, I am a human being, and when I made my first, I thought, why can't I make 100 crores. To be honest, there was no stopping for me.

Akshay Kumar Ranks #52 On The Forbes 2020 List Of Highest-Paid Celebs The Sooryavanshi actor's rank has dropped to #52 (his earnings are estimated at $48.5 million) from last year's #33 with $65 million. This Is How Forbes Described Akshay Kumar Forbes described Akshay Kumar as "Bollywood's top-earning star" and "One of India's most philanthropic celebrities - he donated $4.5 million to the Novel Coronavirus relief in the country." The Forbes listing puts Akshay's collaboration with the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video for the actor's digital debut series, The End as one of the reasons of him being in the list of the highest-paid celebrities this year. Akshay Kumar Beats Hollywood Stars Like Angelina Jolie And Will Smith The action star has raced ahead of Hollywood celebrities like Will Smith, who is ranked at #69 with earnings of $44.5 million, and Angeline Jolie, who ranks at #99 with $35.5 million on the Forbes list. Akshay Kumar Races Ahead Of Popstars Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez While Jennifer Lopez is on 56th position with $47.5 miilion, Rihanna ranks 60th on the list with $46 million. Katy Perry has bagged the 86th spot with $38.5 million, followed by Lady Gaga who is ranked at #87 with an earnings of $38 million.

Talking about the top three spots on the Forbes annual list of 100 highest-paid celebrities, model-enterpreneur Kylie Jenner ranks #1 with a total earnings of $590 million. With $170 million, American rapper Kanye West ranks #2, while tennis champion Roger Federer stands on rank #3 with $106.3 million.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the superstar is keeping himself busy by binge-watching TV shows and spending time with his family. The actor feels one has to change with time. He shared, "From screenplays and scripts to technology and the way of shooting. The zeroes in my cheque have changed. Everything has changed."

