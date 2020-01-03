Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Wearing A Saree In Laxmmi Bomb, Says He Is Very Comfortable In It

Akshay Kumar has been on a streak of pushing boundaries when it comes to choosing out of the box roles. The superstar has a number of releases lined up for this year, but one of them is as unique as it can get.

Akshay will be playing a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb. In October last year, his first look from the film caught everyone's attention as he donned a saree while glaring fiercely into the camera. Akshay says he is very comfortable in a saree, and admitted that his character in Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most difficult till date.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Akshay said, "I am comfortable in a sari and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right."

Apart from Akshay, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Tarun Arora and others. The film is a remake of a hit Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana. It is directed by Raghava Lawrrence who has also directed the Tamil version.

Some time back, the film stirred a controversy when director Raghava decided to quit the film on account of a fallout with the makers. When Akshay intervened, he was reinstated as the director. Regarding this, Akshay said that he has no idea what happened, but Raghava spoke to Shabina Khan, the producer, and sorted out the issue. They started shooting the film, and no one has mentioned the incident since then. Akshay added that he respects Raghava a lot, and hails him as one of the finest directors in the horror genre.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Reacts To Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: Be Brave Enough To Face The Problem

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Reveals Why Bhumi Pednekar Was His Choice For 'Durgavati'