Akshay Kumar Is Overwhelmed With The Success Of Good Newwz, His 14th Film To Join 100 Crore Club

Akshay Kumar's latest release, Good Newwz has been raking in big numbers at the box office. The film, a comedy drama on an incident of IVF pregnancy mix up between two couples, has been loved by audiences. Akshay is overwhelmed with the reception that Good Newwz has got, and says that the subject is something which had to be shared with the audience.

According to IANS, Akshay said, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for Good Newwz as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts." Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanh opposite Akshay.

He continued to add, "With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."

The film, directed by Raj Mehta, made around Rs. 45 crores in the first week of its release, across the global market. According to Vibha Chopra of Zee Studios, the film has occupied top spots in the box-office of various countries; 2nd in UAE, 3rd in Germany, 4th in New Zealand, and so on. In India, the film crossed the 100 crore mark in its first week itself.

For Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz is his 14th movie which has crossed the 100 crore mark. The actor has had a very successful year with films like Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Housefull 4, all of which crossed Rs. 100 crores. Thus, Good Newwz becomes his fourth century in a single year!

