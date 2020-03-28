    For Quick Alerts
      Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs. 25 Crore To PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund; PM Modi Calls It A Great Gesture

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar has announced that he will be donating Rs. 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund to fight Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. Akshay has been very vocal about the need to take precautions to prevent further spread of the virus within the country. His gesture was welcomed by PM Modi.

      Akshay Pledges Rs. 25 Crore To PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund

      Akshay took to Twitter to pledge Rs. 25 crore from his savings. He wrote, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," (sic).

      The PM replied to his tweet writing, "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India," (sic).

      The PM's relief fund which is called 'PM-CARES', will be used to strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.

      Not only Akshay but other Bollywood celebrities have been doing all they can to help fight the coronavirus, from donating to relief funds to taking to their social media handles to spread awareness among their followers.

      Hrithik Roshan, apart from giving important advice on how to protect oneself from the disease, has also contributed Rs. 20 lakhs to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to procure N95 and FFP3 masks for their workers.

      As an MP from Mathura, Hema Malini has released Rs. 1 crore from her MPLADS (Members Of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to fight the coronavirus. Similarly, Sunny Deol, who is the MP of Gurdaspur, has released Rs. 50 lakhs from his MPLADS.

