Akshay Kumar Reacts To Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office Amidst The Cold War Rumours!

Rumour has it that Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are allegedly not on a good term with each other. Owing to all the cold war rumours between them, even the fans of Akshay and Salman keep fighting on their social media pages. For the unversed, Salman's Radhe and Akshay's Laxmmi Bomb are all set to clash at the box office in May and fans can't wait to see who emerges as the 'box office winner'.

Amidst all the anticipation, Akshay reacted to clashing with Salman in his latest interview with a leading daily and sounded least bothered about the clash.

Akshay told HT, "I'm aware but it's not my career's first clash and I'm also fully aware that it won't be the last. With the volume of films releasing every year in our industry and the limited number of Fridays, clashes are bound to happen. The chatter is more when two big films clash as more is at stake, but it's very natural."

Akshay Kumar: I Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far In Bollywood

Akshay delivered back to back four hit films in 2019 including Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good Newwz. It's indeed a tremendous achievement. When Akshay was asked if feels happy or pressurised with the success of the film, he said, "Expectation is the root cause of disappointment."

"Every actor wants every film of his to work, no matter how many successes he/she has had. And that's how even I function but while striving for success, sometimes you get lucky and at times you don't. So, what's important is to take it all in your stride, be it the past glory or failure, and move ahead."

Akshay is currently gearing up for Sooryavanshi, which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also casts Katrina Kaif in the key role. Whereas, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will have the special appearances in the film.