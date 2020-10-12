Akshay Kumar Resumes Shoot For Prithviraj With Sonu Sood; Manushi Chhillar To Join Soon

After wrapping up Bell Bottom in Scotland and landing back home, Akshay Kumar has already started shooting for the next project. With several projects stuck mid-production, Akshay Kumar is working hard to wrap up the shoots. According to reports, the action hero is currently working on the historical drama titled Prithviraj.

The film's director, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi confirmed the news and added, "Yes, we have resumed Prithviraj shoot at YRF studios and the entire team is excited to have a great shooting schedule."

According to a DNA report, the shoot began two days ago on October 10 with Akshay and Sonu Sood on set. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar and Sanjay Dutt who are scheduled to start shooting soon. "Sonu Sood has also started shooting from the 10th. The team has worked non-stop to ensure that everything was in place for this complex shooting schedule to restart It's great news that big films are starting to shoot again, as it will make others more confident to restart the industry. We have heard that Manushi joins the shoot on October 13, and Sanjay Dutt will start shooting post-Diwali."

Earlier, it was reported that the crew will start the schedule with a big battle scene. The large scale scene will now be modified due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and will be shot indoors with the help of graphics. Few days ago, the films two sets in Dhaisar were pulled down amid the pandemic once the rain began to pour down, one of which was a palace and another an arena in which an action sequence was supposed to be filmed. According to the report, Akshay was done with majority of the film's shooting before the lockdown began.

Prithviraj was set to hit the theatres in December 2020, but due to months of delay in shooting, it is unclear if the film will be ready for release in time. The makers are yet to reveal a new release date for the film.

