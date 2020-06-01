    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Claims Of Booking Chartered Flight For Sister: Contemplates Legal Action

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar once again took to Twitter to shut down another fake news report. The actor, on Sunday evening, rubbished reports about him booking a whole flight for his sister, Alka Bhatia, so that she could travel to Delhi with her kids amid the lockdown.

      Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Claims Of Booking Charter Flight For Sister: Contemplating Legal Action

      Akshay shared a news link from India Forums and clarified that the claims are fake from start to end. He wrote, "This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end. She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child! Contemplating legal action, enough of putting up with false, concocted reports!"

      Akshay Kumar's Tweet

      Akshay Kumar's Tweet

      Last week it was rumoured that Akshay alledged booked a whole passenger flight so that his sister Alka Bhatia, along with her kids, could fly from Mumbai to Delhi safely in the current COVID-19 pandemic. The report also claimed only four crew members were allowed on the flight to take care of them.

      Akshay Kumar On Filhall 2

      Akshay Kumar On Filhall 2

      Recently, Akshay has been a part of many fake news. It was also reported that new cast is being introduced for the sequel of Filhall. The music video earlier starred Akshay Kumar alongside Nupur Sanon. The actor took to social media and revealed that the reports are false and they will soon return with Filhall 2 as the health crisis is under control.

      He had tweeted, along with a note, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert@NupurSanon @BPraak @AmmyVirk @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 @VarunG0707 @_hypepr #desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."

      Akshay Kumar Shot For Public Service Ad In Lockdown

      Akshay Kumar Shot For Public Service Ad In Lockdown

      On the work front, Akshay was recently spotted shooting for an ad with filmmaker R Balki. The ad was granted permission to be shot, since it was for a public awareness campaign. Kumar is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif as well as Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani.

      Akshay Kumar Dismisses Filhall Part 2 Casting Rumours: Ab Fake Casting Bhi Ho Rahi Hai

      Akshay Kumar Criticised For Booking A Whole Flight For His Sister & Her Kids Amid Lockdown!

      Read more about: akshay kumar fake news lockdown
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X