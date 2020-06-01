Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Claims Of Booking Chartered Flight For Sister: Contemplates Legal Action

Akshay Kumar's Tweet

Last week it was rumoured that Akshay alledged booked a whole passenger flight so that his sister Alka Bhatia, along with her kids, could fly from Mumbai to Delhi safely in the current COVID-19 pandemic. The report also claimed only four crew members were allowed on the flight to take care of them.

Akshay Kumar On Filhall 2

Recently, Akshay has been a part of many fake news. It was also reported that new cast is being introduced for the sequel of Filhall. The music video earlier starred Akshay Kumar alongside Nupur Sanon. The actor took to social media and revealed that the reports are false and they will soon return with Filhall 2 as the health crisis is under control.

He had tweeted, along with a note, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert@NupurSanon @BPraak @AmmyVirk @yourjaani @arvinderkhaira @azeem2112 @VarunG0707 @_hypepr #desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."

Akshay Kumar Shot For Public Service Ad In Lockdown

On the work front, Akshay was recently spotted shooting for an ad with filmmaker R Balki. The ad was granted permission to be shot, since it was for a public awareness campaign. Kumar is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif as well as Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani.