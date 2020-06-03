Akshay Kumar's Advertisement On COVID-19 Receives Backlash; Netizens Say ‘You’re Promoting Disaster’

Recently, R Balki's public service advertisement (PSA) on the Novel Coronavirus featuring Akshay Kumar has not gone down well with the netizens. In the ad, Akshay can be seen leaving for work while wearing a mask and urging others to return to their work, while taking precautionary measures like sanitisation, use of mask and maintaining social distancing. In the ad, Akshay also propagates the message that the nation needs to be made 'aatma nirbhar'.

Unfortunately, the ad failed to leave a positive impact on the people and it is being criticised by the netizens. Some slammed the ad saying that India is still not completely ready to tackle COVID-19 owing to the lack of hospital beds. Here's what other netizens have to say...

@vijay_timma: "Promoting disaster. Please check the situation in the hospitals and then make such videos. Doctors are not getting adequate PPE."

@deepika.hids: "No hospitals are ready for covid . Many people are dying because they don't get ventilator. All bogus."

@iamsagarshastri: "@akshaykumar Sorry but government has not made any kind of arrangements in government hospitals for Ordinary middle class citizens, People who are rich enough to afford private hospitals their chances of recovery are much higher than government hospitals at least in Mumbai."

@reenabarot: "What a loser movie, how can u have a senior citizen in the movie, passing wrong msg."

@wonttakecrap: "Mr. Rajiv Bhatia aka Akshay Kumar, I really appreciate your awareness film, but sadly it presents a very wrong picture. There are no beds in the hospitals and even the private hospitals are refusing to admit patients. I know you donated a huge amount to the PM's relief fund, but if you had used that money to set up beds in hospitals, it would have been better. The reality is very harsh and saddening sir."

If you haven't watched Akshay's ad yet, watch it below..

(Social media posts are unedited.)