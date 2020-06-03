    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar's Advertisement On COVID-19 Receives Backlash; Netizens Say ‘You’re Promoting Disaster’

      By
      |

      Recently, R Balki's public service advertisement (PSA) on the Novel Coronavirus featuring Akshay Kumar has not gone down well with the netizens. In the ad, Akshay can be seen leaving for work while wearing a mask and urging others to return to their work, while taking precautionary measures like sanitisation, use of mask and maintaining social distancing. In the ad, Akshay also propagates the message that the nation needs to be made 'aatma nirbhar'.

      Unfortunately, the ad failed to leave a positive impact on the people and it is being criticised by the netizens. Some slammed the ad saying that India is still not completely ready to tackle COVID-19 owing to the lack of hospital beds. Here's what other netizens have to say...

      akshay-kumar-s-advertisement-on-covid-19-receives-backlash

      @vijay_timma: "Promoting disaster. Please check the situation in the hospitals and then make such videos. Doctors are not getting adequate PPE."

      @deepika.hids: "No hospitals are ready for covid . Many people are dying because they don't get ventilator. All bogus."

      @iamsagarshastri: "@akshaykumar Sorry but government has not made any kind of arrangements in government hospitals for Ordinary middle class citizens, People who are rich enough to afford private hospitals their chances of recovery are much higher than government hospitals at least in Mumbai."

      Exclusive: Akshay Kumar Transfers Rs 45 Lakh To Needy Actors' Bank Account!

      @reenabarot: "What a loser movie, how can u have a senior citizen in the movie, passing wrong msg."

      @wonttakecrap: "Mr. Rajiv Bhatia aka Akshay Kumar, I really appreciate your awareness film, but sadly it presents a very wrong picture. There are no beds in the hospitals and even the private hospitals are refusing to admit patients. I know you donated a huge amount to the PM's relief fund, but if you had used that money to set up beds in hospitals, it would have been better. The reality is very harsh and saddening sir."

      If you haven't watched Akshay's ad yet, watch it below..

      View this post on Instagram

      . #AkshayKumar again come forward to create social awareness about fighting with #COVID19 virus.. #Akshay sir and #RBalki comes with an advertisement describing about precautions to be safe.. Prouf of you @akshaykumar sir ❤️

      A post shared by Akkilovers (@akkilovers_39) on Jun 2, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Read more about: akshay kumar
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X