Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Receives Highest TRP In 2019, Dream Girl and Total Dhamaal Follow Suit

Broadcast Audience Research Council India, recently announced the week 52 viewership data of 2019, and in Hindi Movies Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 has emerged victorious in terms of TRP. Some of the other films that made the top five are Aysuhamann Khurrana's 2019 release Dream Girl, Yash's South and Hindi release KGF: Chapter 1 and the multi starrer Total Dhamaal.

On paid and free platforms, Housefull 4 kept the TRP highest, it saw a viewership over 2.25 crore, while Dream Girl saw a major difference in numbers and received a viewership of about 47 lakhs people. Housefull 4 at the box office went on to make Rs 16.5 crore on opening day and its total collection crosses Rs. 280 crore. The film also starred, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more.

As for English Movies viewership in India has seen a major drop in numbers. The 2019 top 5 most viewed films had majority belonging to the superhero genre, Aquaman, Antman, Thor Ragnarok and Christmas movie Home Alone 2, the last on the list of Mathew Broderick directorial, Godzilla.

Back in 2018, Hindi movie space reportedly received 3098 unique titles and Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak received 19 million impressions. The film went on to receive the highest rated world television premiere of the year as well. The film's genre had also seen a spike of 18 percentile in viewership, compared to 2017. The final numbers of 2019 are yet to be released by BARC India, that will reveal more viewing habits of the Indian Audience.

