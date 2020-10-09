    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Funny Friday: Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Kickstarts Hilarious Meme Fest!

      By
      |

      The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is finally out, and we must say that it will be a perfect Diwali treat for viewers. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role. The trailer begins with Kiara and Akshay visiting the former's parents. However, Akshay's visit to Kiara's house turns into a mad experience as he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman.

      The trailer has received mixed response from netizens. While some are hailing Akshay for portraying the role of a transgender woman to a T, others feel Akshay's act could have been better.

      Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Possessed By A Ghost Eager For Revenge

      A user wrote, "Akshay's Expression And Comic Timing is LIT. COMEDY , FEAR , DIALOGUES & Transgender Role Is Beyond Awesome. OMG!!! @akshaykumar sir on another level."

      A user, on the other hand, found some flaws in the trailer and said, "#LaxxmiBomb trailer lacks humour, cuts and most important feel...We have seen Akki doing much better comedy,when you are making a complete copy paste film then it has to be better and bigger than what you created 9 years ago,Akshay the only saving grace,rest all looks substandard."

      akshay-kumar-s-laxmmi-bomb-trailer-kickstarts-hilarious-meme-fest

      Meanwhile, amid the mixed response, hilarious memes on Laxmmi Bomb's trailer have taken over the internet, and we can't stop laughing. We're sure it will make your Friday funny too!

      On a related note, Laxmmi Bomb will stream from November 9, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Read more about: laxmmi bomb akshay kumar
      Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X