Akshay Kumar's Quirky Birthday Wish For Twinkle Khanna: Here's To Another Year Of Questionable Life Decisions
Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her birthday today (December 29, 2020). The actress's birthday coincides with her father, late actor Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary. While social media is flooded with wishes for Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle's actor-hubby Akshay Kumar also took to his Instagram page to pen a sweet and quirky birthday wish for his dear wife.
Akshay Kumar Drops A Quirky Birthday Message For Twinkle Khanna
The Khiladi Kumar posted an adorable picture of himself with Twinkle from one of their cycling sessions in Europe and wrote, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina 😘."
Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Are One Of The Goofest Couple In Bollywood
We were totally splits when Akshay Kumar recently shared this monochrome picture with Twinkle Khanna along with a witty caption that read, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."
Twinkle Khanna's Sweet Surprise
Earlier this year, Twinkle Khanna had paid a surprise visit on Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom sets in Scotland to ring in his 53rd birthday. The actress had posted a happy picture of herself along with Akshay and written, "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday."
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared screen space in films like Zulmi and International Khiladi. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and are parents to two kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.
ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Hikes His Acting Fees Amid Pandemic Owing To Excessive Demand In The Market
ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna Dislikes This Habit Of Akshay Kumar The Most!