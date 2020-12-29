Akshay Kumar's Quirky Birthday Wish For Twinkle Khanna: Here's To Another Year Of Questionable Life Decisions

Akshay Kumar Drops A Quirky Birthday Message For Twinkle Khanna

The Khiladi Kumar posted an adorable picture of himself with Twinkle from one of their cycling sessions in Europe and wrote, "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina 😘."

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Are One Of The Goofest Couple In Bollywood

We were totally splits when Akshay Kumar recently shared this monochrome picture with Twinkle Khanna along with a witty caption that read, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:) #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

Twinkle Khanna's Sweet Surprise

Earlier this year, Twinkle Khanna had paid a surprise visit on Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom sets in Scotland to ring in his 53rd birthday. The actress had posted a happy picture of herself along with Akshay and written, "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday."