Akshay Kumar Says His Age Doesn't Affect Him; 'My Fans Are The Best Blessing About My Birthday'

For Akshay Kumar, Age Is Just A Number

On being asked if turning older by a year makes him fear that things would soon change for him in terms of work, offers or anything else, the actor said that he is not affected by his age, and that it concerns the others.

Akshay was quoted as saying, "Every actor has a shelf life, either via popularity, opportunities, hard work, and sometimes, age, if you're lucky enough to reach that far. Either way, there's a time in every man/woman's life where they have to hang their working hat up."

He further added, "Do I need to worry about that now? I hope not, but, yes, I'm aware that I've had an incredible 30 years in this industry already, but another 30 would be a dream, if possible. So, it's back on the bicycle for me, gotta keep my fresh face glow on for it's these pretty newbies that are the ones giving us old dogs a run for our money."

Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Birthday Plans

When the tabloid quizzed Akshay about his birthday plans for this year, the superstar said, "That's something you'll have to ask my wife and kids, for they're the ones planning my birthday, but for sure I'm shooting that day. My Bell Bottom team is super cool, so it'll be lots of games, home made pizzas by my master chef of a son, and I'm hoping he makes me his famous cheesecake or Cinnamon buns, they're so good they made even Mr Mahesh Bhupati drool with pleasure. Either way, I'm surrounded by my family and that's all that matters."

Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Grateful To His Fans

He said, "I'm grateful to still be here, I'm grateful for having the best fans in the world who I know will send me videos of them reading to the blind, feeding the poor and donate their kid's toys to orphanages. My fans are literally the best blessing about my birthday; they celebrate me by being incredible to others and for this I'm eternally grateful for all their love, support and genuine kindness. I'm unbelievably lucky to have all that I have."

In The Same Interview, Akshay Also Opened Up About Resuming Work Amid The Pandemic

"Apart from being humbly aware that I'm a very lucky man to be one of the first actors in the world to shoot a feature film in these unprecedented times, I'm also aware that many are struggling in all walks of life the world over, and I wish everyone the best to get through this difficult year, it's not easy but never give up," Akshay was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.