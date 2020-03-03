Akshay Kumar's Shocking Revelation About Ajay Devgn: 'He Pushed Me Out Of Phool Aur Kaante'

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have come a long way and have starred together in films like Suhaag, Khakee and Insan. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space once again in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. But do you know that they once fought for the same role?

Speaking about it at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, Akshay revealed that he was the original choice for Phool Aur Kaante, but Ajay Devgn pushed him out of it. The action film marked Ajay Devgn's debut in Hindi film industry. In the same year, Akshay also took his first step in Bollywood with Saugandh.

Introducing Ajay as his old friend, Akshay told reporters at the trailer launch event, "We both started our careers together. We started out in such a way that we fought for the same film. I was originally cast in Phool Aur Kaante but he pushed me out and got the film for himself."

The superstar went on to say that he and Ajay have come a long way since then and starred together in many movies.

Akshay and Ajay also requested their fans and fan clubs not to fight with each other and instead, go and watch the movie together.

A PTI report quoted Devgn as saying, "Akshay and I are here together so we both want to tell our fan-clubs that please don't fight among yourselves. We see that our fans fight with each other. So we want to say that we both have always supported each other and we have made this film with a lot of love. You all also please go and watch this film with each other."

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. The cop film also has a cameo by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, as 'Singham' and 'Simmba' respectively. The much-awaited movie will be releasing in theatres on March 24, 2020.

