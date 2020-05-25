Akshay Kumar Shoots For An Ad In Lockdown

Akshay Kumar shoots for a public interest advertisement for the Ministry of Jal Shakti to promote hygiene. The advertisement that aims at promoting positive behaviour change for hygiene promotion and related practices in the fight against Corona was directed by R Balki.

Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE confirmed the news of the first-ever outdoor shooting during the lockdown. He said, 'All permissions and precautions were taken by the unit to shoot the advertisement which was for the government.''

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the government of India in its application to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, wrote, "In the current context of the coronavirus situation to promote good hygiene practices and inspire people to rejoin the workforce, the Department with support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has initiated the production of a short audiovisual spot/advertisement, the lead role of which is being played by Akshay Kumar, a popular film actor and also a Swachh Bharat brand ambassador.''

The letter further states since the purpose of the short film is for a public cause, a request was being made to grant necessary permissions for shooting the film at Kamalistan on May 23 and May 25.

