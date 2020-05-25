    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Shoots For An Ad In Lockdown

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar shoots for a public interest advertisement for the Ministry of Jal Shakti to promote hygiene. The advertisement that aims at promoting positive behaviour change for hygiene promotion and related practices in the fight against Corona was directed by R Balki.

      Akshay Kumar Shoots For An Ad In Lockdown

      Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE confirmed the news of the first-ever outdoor shooting during the lockdown. He said, 'All permissions and precautions were taken by the unit to shoot the advertisement which was for the government.''

      Akshay Kumar shoots for a public interest advertisement for the Ministry of Jal Shakti to promote hygiene.

      The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, the government of India in its application to the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, wrote, "In the current context of the coronavirus situation to promote good hygiene practices and inspire people to rejoin the workforce, the Department with support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has initiated the production of a short audiovisual spot/advertisement, the lead role of which is being played by Akshay Kumar, a popular film actor and also a Swachh Bharat brand ambassador.''

      Akshay Kumar Shoots For An Ad In Lockdown

      The letter further states since the purpose of the short film is for a public cause, a request was being made to grant necessary permissions for shooting the film at Kamalistan on May 23 and May 25.

      Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar Unite For Video Tribute To Frontline Workers: You Are Real Heroes

      FWICE Writes To Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Requesting Permission To Resume Post-Production

      Read more about: akshay kumar r balki coronavirus
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X