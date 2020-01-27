    For Quick Alerts
      Akshay Kumar Takes A Dig At Himself While Announcing New Release Date Of Bell Bottom

      Today, Aamir Khan took to his Twitter page to thank Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala for postponing the release date of Bachchan Pandey to avoid box office clash with his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Later, Akshay Kumar tweeted a new release date for Bachchan Pandey and revealed that the film will be releasing on January 22, 2021.

      Interestingly, Akshay Kumar's another film Bell Bottom was slated to hit the theatrical screens on the same date. Now, the makers of Bell Bottom also announced a new release date for their film. Since it's been a while since the Khiladi Kumar had a solo box office release, the superstar took a dig at himself while announcing the new release date.

      The Kesari actor tweeted, "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January, 2021 is not that day 😜 #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021!"

      Reportedly, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in 80s and buzz is that the makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur to play the female lead. When the film was announced, rumours floated around about the Akshay Kumar starrer being a Hindi remake of Kannada movie by the same name.

      However, the Housefull 4 actor cleared the air on Twitter and posted, "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

      Directed by Ranjit M Tewari who previously helmed Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central, Bell Bottom is now slated to hit the big screens on April 2, 2021.

      Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
