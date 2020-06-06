    For Quick Alerts
      Akshay Kumar Thanks Abbas Mustan For Making Him B-Town's Khiladi: A Stepping Stone In My Career

      Akshay Kumar's name has been synonymous with the title Khiladi since the release of Abbas Mastan 1992 film Khiladi. Celebrating 28 years of its release, the filmmakers took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film.

      Akshay Kumar Thanks Abbas Mustan For Making Him Khiladi

      Sharing the behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Khiladi, the filmmaker duo wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar, Today it's 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever bhai." The picture shows them hugging each other and striking a pose for the picture.

      Other Khiladi Film Starring Akshay Kumar

      Other Khiladi Film Starring Akshay Kumar

      The title became so famous, that it led to a series of films, and gave Akshay the tags likes, forever fit action hero, Khiladi Kumar, Bollywood's Khiladi, etc. Some other films that called Akshay Khiladi were, Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999), Khiladi 420 (2000) and Khiladi 786 (2012).

      Akshay Kumar's Tweet

      Akshay Kumar's Tweet

      Akshay Kumar also replied to the tweet and thanked the makers for making him synonymous with the title. He wrote "How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it's not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi. "

      Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films

      Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films

      The 1992 release Khiladi also stars Ayesha Julka, Deepak Tijori, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever in supporting roles. Currently, Akshay Kumar is waiting for the release of his Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and Laxmmi Bomb With Kiara Advani.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
