      Akshay Kumar Thanks Frontline Warriors For Working Tirelessly: We Are Alive Because Of Them

      The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of lives across the globe. Speaking about India, a nationwide lockdown has been imposed throughout the country since the month of March. Amid these trying times, frontline warriors like the doctors, medical staff, police officers and others have been risking their lives to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

      In a recent chat, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards the COVID-19 frontline warriors for their selfless work.

      Speaking about how he is spending his lockdown time, the actor said, "I have been doing meetings and script narrations through video calls, catching up on films and new shows and spending time with my family."

      He further added, "I feel we are lucky to be privileged to stay safe at home and be with our families. But, this is only possible because of our frontline warriors. I would like to sincerely thank them. It's because of them that we are alive."

      Earlier, while speaking with a tabloid, Akshay opened up about feeling anxious due to the pandemic, when it comes to his family and close ones. He also revealed that he has been spending a lot of time with his mother lately. He said that he and his mother play a game of cards every day after they have their dinner.

      Amid the lockdown, besides spending some quality time with his family, Akshay has also been focusing on work. A few days ago, the actor shot for a COVID-19 awareness campaign after taking all the necessary permissions and precautions. He also participated in a script narration for his upcoming film Bell Bottom through Zoom meeting.

      Speaking about films, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely, while rumours suggest that his other film Laxmmi Bomb is heading straight for an OTT release. Besides these two films, the superstar also stars in Yash Raj Film's Prithiviraj, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Nikkhil Advani's Bell Bottom.

      Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
