      Akshay Kumar To Begin Shooting For Bell Bottom, Will Travel To London In July

      Akshay Kumar has been proactive during the quarantine period with spreading awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic as well as showing support in India's fight against COVID-19. With the country slowly taking a step towards normalcy, the Maharashtra government, under special guidelines, has allowed shooting in Mumbai. A few filmmakers have begun post-production works and soon all restrictions will be lifted across the country.

      Akshay Kumar To Begin Shooting For Bell Bottom In July

      A report in Mumbai Mirror said that, Akshay Kumar is all set to begin working on his film Bell Bottom once the lockdown is completely lifted. Akshay will apparently travel to London in July, to shoot for the thriller. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film was initially set to release in January 2021 but was rescheduled for April 2021, before the lockdown began.

      Bell Bottom Is An Period Espionage Thriller

      Produced by Nikkhil Advani and Vashu Bhagnani, Bell Bottom is a mega-budget period thriller based on true events. Said to be a high-end espionage thriller, the film will reportedly follow one of India's forgotten heroes. Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand.

      Akshay Kumar Starrer Is Based On True Events

      The film was speculated to be a remake of a Kannada film, however, the actor revealed that it is based on true events, while unveiling the first look. Set in the 80s, the film's first look featured Akshay Kumar wearing a coffee brown suit with dark shades. The actor also donned a big moustache while leaning on a car as a plane takes off behind him.

      Akshay Is Waiting For The Release Of Sooryavanshi And Laxmmi Bomb

      Akshay Kumar is still waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film was all set to hit the screens at the end of March, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Another film that Akshay has lined up, is the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, co-starring Kiara Advani, which will reportedly release on an OTT platform. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, along with Sara Ali Khan and south actor Dhanush.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
