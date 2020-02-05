    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar To Play Antagonist In Dhoom 4? Here's The Truth

      By
      |

      Since a long time, there has been various rumours doing the rounds about Dhoom 4. For years, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & every other major actor's name has surfaced when it comes to playing the main antagonist in this YRF film.

      akshay-kumar

      Recently when a leading trade analyst tweeted, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon," the rumours about Dhoom 4 gathered steam once again.

      A media report even hinted that Akshay Kumar will have a villainous role in the film, unlike Aamir Khan who had a sympathy angle to his character.

      Well folks, sorry to break your hearts but it turns out, these are mere rumours! A YRF spokesperson exclusively informed Pinkvilla that plans are still in the pipeline. "YRF has no plans of making Dhoom 4 right now," the insider told the entertainment portal.

      Speaking about Dhoom franchise, John Abraham played the main antagonist in the first film. He later passed on the baton to Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. Aamir Khan played a double role in Dhoom 3.

      Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the superstar already has his platter full with films like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Yash Raj Film's Prithiviraj, Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom and Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re.

      Bachchan Pandey: What Changed In Akshay Kumar's New Look?

      Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Glimpse As Sanyogita From Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

      Read more about: akshay kumar dhoom 4 bollywood
      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 14:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X