Akshay Kumar To Play Antagonist In Dhoom 4? Here's The Truth

Since a long time, there has been various rumours doing the rounds about Dhoom 4. For years, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & every other major actor's name has surfaced when it comes to playing the main antagonist in this YRF film.

Recently when a leading trade analyst tweeted, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for an official announcement soon," the rumours about Dhoom 4 gathered steam once again.

A media report even hinted that Akshay Kumar will have a villainous role in the film, unlike Aamir Khan who had a sympathy angle to his character.

Well folks, sorry to break your hearts but it turns out, these are mere rumours! A YRF spokesperson exclusively informed Pinkvilla that plans are still in the pipeline. "YRF has no plans of making Dhoom 4 right now," the insider told the entertainment portal.

Speaking about Dhoom franchise, John Abraham played the main antagonist in the first film. He later passed on the baton to Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. Aamir Khan played a double role in Dhoom 3.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar, the superstar already has his platter full with films like Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Yash Raj Film's Prithiviraj, Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey, Ranjit M Tewari's Bell Bottom and Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re.

Bachchan Pandey: What Changed In Akshay Kumar's New Look?

Manushi Chhillar Shares Her Glimpse As Sanyogita From Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj