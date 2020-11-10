Akshay Kumar To Star In Mudassar Aziz's Wacky Comedy: Report

Akshay Kumar And Mudassar Aziz To Team Up For A Wacky Comedy

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the superstar has given his nod to Mudassar Aziz's next which is touted to be a wacky comedy. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Akshay has come on board for Mudassar Aziz's next, a wacky comedy. He said "yes" as soon as he heard the subject. He is trying to consciously strike a balance between real-life subjects, action thrillers, love stories with a difference, and laughter riots." Mudassar has previously helmed Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

A Busy Year For Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar who is currently working on his period drama Prithviraj, will next wrap his portion in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Tamil actor Dhanush. Following this, Akshay will kickstart the shooting of Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer in January. Post that, he will move on to Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, followed by an action comedy with Ekta Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar In Talks For Two More Projects?

While Akshay Kumar already has seven films in his kitty, we hear that he might soon give his nod to two more projects. Reportedly, Akshay is in talks for two more films, an investigative thriller and a social comedy. But, he is yet to take a final call on them. Buzz is that Akshay might even take a show towards the end of 2021.