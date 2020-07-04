    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meme Alert: Akshay Kumar Trolled By Netizens As Ajay Devgn Announces Film On Galwan Valley

      By
      |

      Earlier today (July 4, 2020), trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Ajay Devgn is all set to produce a film honouring the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army personnel, who died during a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15.

      Shriya Saran To Pair Opposite Ajay Devgn In SS Rajamouli's RRR!

      Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film- not titled yet- will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film."

      akshay-kumar-trolled-by-netizens-as-ajay-devgn-announces-film-on-galwan-valley

      Soon after this announcement, netizens started trolling Akshay Kumar. Wondering why? Well, Akshay is well-known for making patriotic films. Many had predicted that Akshay might make a film on the Galwan Valley Indo-China clash. However, this time, Ajay Devgn came forward and decided to make film on the same subject.

      Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on Akshay and Ajay. Check it out below..

      Read more about: akshay kumar ajay devgn
      Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X