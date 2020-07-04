Meme Alert: Akshay Kumar Trolled By Netizens As Ajay Devgn Announces Film On Galwan Valley

Earlier today (July 4, 2020), trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Ajay Devgn is all set to produce a film honouring the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army personnel, who died during a face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15.

Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... #AjayDevgn to make film on #GalwanValley clash... The film- not titled yet- will narrate the story of sacrifice of 20 #Indian army men, who fought the #Chinese army... Cast not finalized... Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP will produce the film."

Soon after this announcement, netizens started trolling Akshay Kumar. Wondering why? Well, Akshay is well-known for making patriotic films. Many had predicted that Akshay might make a film on the Galwan Valley Indo-China clash. However, this time, Ajay Devgn came forward and decided to make film on the same subject.

Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on Akshay and Ajay. Check it out below..

When Akshay convince to Ajay about to give The galwan valley.#GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/z9xgLu1nX9 — || ठंडा-PAY-जल || (@oreoganesh) July 4, 2020

After knowing that Ajay Devgan is going to make film on #GalwanValley pic.twitter.com/PSvffM1wUC — Aqib Khan (@AqibKha05827368) July 4, 2020

Akshay Kumar on #AjayDevgn making movie on #GalwanValley : pic.twitter.com/vWSmLqbd25 — P A R T H (@iamparthrao) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn announces he is gonna make movie on #GalwanValley, & now Akshay Kumar be like pic.twitter.com/fhqKm3TQ8V — Sudipta Ranjan Das (@i_srd) July 4, 2020

#AjayDevgn beating Akshay kumar in laying claim to make movie on #GalwanValley : pic.twitter.com/9Ls9BfSmuI — Political Adda (@PoliticalAdda07) July 4, 2020