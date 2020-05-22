Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Donate For A Good Cause, Says COVID-19 Doesn't Stop Periods

Padman star aka Akshay Kumar urges fans to donate to help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to his Twitter account and reminded his fans that COVID-19 doesn't stop periods.

He shared a donation link of an organisation called Samarpan and tweeted, "A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn't stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts."

Samarpan reportedly aims to make healthcare & education accessible to underprivileged children & provide humanitarian assistance. Their official account tweeted about their new initiation amid the nationwide lockdown. The post read that Samarpan has joined hands with FICCIFLO to provide 10,000 sanitary pads to the underprivileged women across Mumbai. Take a look:

A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts : https://t.co/gty1PeX3CT https://t.co/CDgPkoGH82 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2020

Akshay Kumar has been pro-active on social media, trying his best to spread positivity and awareness among his fans. He has also donated money to several relief funds, including Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 3 crore to Mumbai's municipal corporation and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Fund. He is often seen praising and lifting the spirits of the frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram and advised his fans that the best way to get through the pandemic is to sit it out. He said it is also the best way to ensure the safety of your family and others.

On the work front, Akshay is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Katrina Kaif, was set to release the same week, in which the nationwide lockdown started. In wake of the outbreak, makers had decided to cancel the film's release indefinitely. He will also be seen in projects like Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom, Hera Pheri 3, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, and Bachchan Pandey.

