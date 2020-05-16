Akshaye Khanna: Nobody Will Make A Tanhaji With Me Because The Economics Won’t Work

Akshaye Khanna is one among the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Although he has delivered incredible performances in films like Ittefaq, Section 375, and The Accidental Prime Minister, he hasn't been able to deliver at the box office as successfully.

Akshaye makes no bones about not having earned a name for himself as a bankable actor. He says that if he wants to produce a film the way Ajay Devgn produced Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he has to first deliver at the box office.

Speaking to Asian Age, Akshaye said, "Today Ajay had produced Tanhaji, which is a Rs 100 crore film. How is he being able to do it? Because his films at the box office earned that status for him, he has delivered his goodwill at the box office by giving successful films. He is taking a risk with producing the film himself too, which is even more credit to him. You have to earn it."

Tanhaji was directed by Om Raut, and it also starred Kajol and Saif Ali Khan alongside Ajay.

He added, "Today, nobody will make a Tanhaji with me because the economics won't work. It may change tomorrow, but one has to be honest about it. One cannot live in a bubble. If I wish to make a Tanhaji today, I have to deliver at the box office, which plays the most important role in the success of a film."

Akshaye does not know what the future holds for him. He said, "I don't know what my future will be, I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, but as of now, I don't see myself as a producer. To be a producer you have to be a generous person, large-hearted. He has to be peoples' person. A producer has to be a person who readily gives in, but my creative energies are very selfish. I am very selfish, I think about myself and I don't look at the larger picture."

The actor was last seen in Sab Kushal Mangal, a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, starring alongside newcomers Riva Kishan and Priyank Sharma.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna On Vinod Khanna Joining Osho's Commune: 'I Couldn't Understand It Until I Was 15'

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna On Marriage: I'm Not Cut Out For Sharing My Life With A Partner Or Kids