      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 14 Box Office: Collections Slow Down As Week 2 Comes To An End

      Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has seen a fantastic run at the box office for two weeks, but has reasonably slowed down in its collections the past few days. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has made big bucks in the worldwide so far, outperforming its competition Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box office.

      Read on to know the total collections of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo so far, as well as its day 14 domestic and worldwide box office collection -

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Day 14 Box Office Collections

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo raked in around Rs. 1.5 crore in its domestic collection, particularly in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region on day 14. Worldwide, the film grossed over Rs. 2 crore.

      The film's total domestic collections of all 14 days stands at Rs. 112.5 crore, whereas its total worldwide collection stands at Rs. 139 crore.

      Ala Vaikunthapuramloo has been produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. The film also features a stellar cast including Nivetha Pehturaj, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushant, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Sachin Kedekar and others. Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is a family action drama. Allu Arjun has received much praise for his performance in the film.

      Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
