Alaya F Is Unfazed By The Competition In Bollywood!

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, who made her debut with Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman, is unfazed by the tough competition in Bollywood as the newbie feels that it is the best time for a newcomer to join Bollywood as the film industry is blooming with opportunities.

"I believe it is important to focus on your work and everything else will fall into place. All of us are so different that any one of us is not trampling on anyone else's face. We all have room to be great and shine," Alaya told the media agency on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

Her performance in the Nitin Kakkar-directed film has been well-received by the audiences and Alaya said she is happy to have an incredible start.

"Ever since I decided to act and went to acting school, I feel things have been falling in place. Everything that's been happening has been very surreal and overwhelming, but still it all felt so right and natural. Everything is taking it's course and in the best way."

My Character Is Like Who I Am In Real Life: Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman

The actor, however, is prepared to not let her new-found fame get to her head.

"I've grown up in the industry and during my time here I've realised that the fame is temporary and that keeps me grounded. And apart from that, just surrounding myself with right kind of people and going to work everyday is what is necessary," concluded Alaya.