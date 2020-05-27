Alaya F, Nushrat Bharucha & Radhika Madan Reveal How They’re Keeping Themselves Fit Amid Lockdown!

Bollywood actresses Alaya F, Nushrat Bharucha and Radhika Madan revealed their fitness secret amid lockdown. It's known to all that even though the ban has been lifted from the grocery, electronics and medical shops, gyms will strictly remain shut in all parts of the country.

In a latest tete-a-tete with Mumbai Mirror, Alaya F spilled the beans about how she is keeping herself fit without rushing to gym and said, "I am one of those people who, on a non-lockdown day, keep myself so busy that I forget about being hungry. But now, since I have nothing to do at home all day, I snack a lot. We don't realise how everything adds up and end up consuming so much of unnecessary and unhealthy food. So now, I just have to make sure to control my diet by eating right."

"I also try to stay active, but some days you just don't feel like working out. I make mine a hot room by switching off the fan and AC, and just dance for about 20 minutes. It's a great way to stay fit and be energised at the same time," added Alaya.

Nushrat Bharucha has a different take on keeping herself fit amid the lockdown. The actress said, "Most of my time goes in helping my mom in completing household chores, so half of my workout gets done in that and it's tiring as hell!"

Radhika Madan, on the other side, revealed that she makes sure to work out every single day.

She told the leading daily, "Most of my workout is with body weights, so I haven't needed to replace gym equipment. You inadvertently end up picking buckets full of water while swabbing, so, I end up getting some weights done automatically. People have different type of meditations, mine is dancing to Daler Mehndi songs."

If you're also a gym-freak, with whom do you relate the most?