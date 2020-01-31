    For Quick Alerts
      My Character Is Like Who I Am In Real Life: Alaya F On Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman

      By Lekhaka
      Bollywood's new sensation Alaya F has made her acting debut with Jawani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya's happy go lucky nature has already garnered a lot of attention.

      Commenting on her character in a recent interview while promoting the movie, Alaya shared, "My character is like who I am in real life." Alaya further spoke about her character in the movie and said, "She is independent, mature but also a little immature at times; she doesn't judge anyone and accepts everyone for who they are."

      The actress further added, "What I love the most about my character is that there is so much ease in everything. Actually, one of the hardest things is to play yourself. It was a great learning experience."

      Alaya F Opens Up About Her Character In Jawani Jaaneman

      Alaya has already gained an irreplaceable first impression and we are gushing over how promising is this debutante and there is no denial for the same. The actress is the current talk of the town and is winning hearts and the audiences are extremely excited to see this confident debutante.

      The trailer of Alaya's comedy flick had received all the praises for its quirky take on modern relationships. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the promising performer to look out for!

      Alaya F has made her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie has finally hit the theatres today.

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
