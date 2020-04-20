Alaya F On Her Next Project: I Want To Shock People With My Choices

Actress Alaya F, who made her début with Jawaani Jaaneman, said that she wants to shock people with her film choices. While speaking to a media agency, Alaya said, "I want to do different films, shock people with my choices. Make them say 'wait, she's doing this also?!' Hopefully, I want to do it well. Post my début, all sorts of stories have come my way, whether it's female centric, extremely commercial or the edgier ones. Hopefully I'll just make the right choices."

Alaya received praise for her acting chops in her début. From critics to moviegoers, everyone loved her screen presence and wished to see her more on the silver screen.

Speaking of the pressure, Alaya told PTI, "I do feel the pressure to do even better in the next one. It's the pressure I've always put on myself and I enjoy it. I am glad people loved me in my first film and I want them to love me even more in the next one. I am fully willing to work hard to make it happen."

Alaya also spoke about the positive feedback that came her way after the release of Jawaani Jaaneman. She said, "I like to brace myself for every possibility so I had prepared myself for bad reviews, comments and feedback and also the positive ones. But when the reactions turned out positive, it was so overwhelming."

Alaya F Is Unfazed By The Competition In Bollywood!

"I couldn't believe it had gotten that kind of response especially because I was acting with such senior actors, even if I do my best, I'd look inexperienced in front of all these people. But thankfully it all just went so well. I feel so much gratitude when I look back at the film,' added Alaya.