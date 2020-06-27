Alaya F On Her Upcoming Projects: ‘I Want To Do Different Films, Shock People With My Choices’

Alaya F stunned the audiences and critics with her bang on performance in Jawaani Jaaneman while sharing the screen with experienced actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The actress has been experiencing success non-stop ever since.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked about what kind of projects she wanted to do, to which Alaya said, "I want to do different films, shock people with my choices. Make them say, "wait, she's doing this also?!" Hopefully, I want to do it well." Alaya further added, "Post my debut, all sorts of stories have come my way, whether it's female-centric, extremely commercial or the edgier ones"

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Alaya to show us what's next in-store with the films she'll be doing. The audience wants to see her in more of such path-breaking content which allow Alaya to unfold her various personalities she can mould herself into as an actress.

The girl of the moment has made the most of the lockdown period and started her own series '#AlayaAF' which also allows the audiences see more of Alaya's unfiltered side and connect to her. Apart from being an amazing actress, Alaya is also a great dancer, artist and a make-up enthusiast too.

One of the qualities of the actress which has been loved by all, is the amount of hardwork she puts into everything she does and the outcome is nothing less than a treat for everyone. Alaya has given a carousel of hits, first with her film and then with her shoot with a leading magazine followed by her ramp walk for a leading fashion brand. The actress has also been a face of multiple leading magazines.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Says She Will Not Be Silent About Injustice; 'Sometimes Being An Optimist Is Exhausting'