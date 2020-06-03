Alaya F Says She Will Not Be Silent About Injustice; ‘Sometimes Being An Optimist Is Exhausting'

Alaya F, who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, took to her Instagram handle to write that she will not stay silent about injustices anymore. Alaya wrote in a lengthy note, that she feels useless when she sees horrific visuals of injustice everyday, and that she would like to use the little power and voice that she has, to speak out against it.

Alaya passionately wrote that she will not neglect casual racism and homophobia, she will defend animals when she sees them being treated cruelly, she will question ill-treatment of household staff and others who are not in a position of privilege, and defend feminism.

"You can post all you want and use all the right hashtags, but if you're not able to introspect and challenge beliefs within yourself, we will go nowhere. We must all assume personal responsibility and do our part," she wrote.

"I will no longer stay silent because I 'don't want to create an issue,' instead, I will fight for a much larger issue by making an issue when it is necessary. Because with education and information, comes responsibility. And we all need to be responsible for each other. If we all fight together, we will no longer fight each other," she signed off

Alaya posted the note with the caption, "A lot of thoughts were running through my mind this morning.. so I decided to write them down. I was unsure if I should post it because I thought it might be 'too much' but then I realiszd just how ironic that is. Bottom line is, let's be kinder, more compassionate and more understanding. It doesn't take much!"

Talking about work, Alaya starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, which was directed by Nitin Kakkar.

