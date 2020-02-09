Alaya F Thought It Was A Big Deal When She Had More Followers Than Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

Alaya F has undoubtedly made a mark in the Hindi film industry with her performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. Inadvertently, Alaya will now be pitted against her contemporaries like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. But the young actress revealed that there was a time, when she herself thought it was a big deal that she had more social media followers than Sara and Janhvi.

In a chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Alaya opened up about how social media may be important for business, but not really on the personal front.

Speaking about how one's chances of getting signed by brands is more if they have social media accounts, she said, "Your movies get promoted better, brands want to sign you more, it's a huge part of the business. The numbers are so important, it creates a difference in what you get paid."

Talking about a time when she was obsessed with the number of followers she had, she said, "This is back to when 50,000 followers was a big deal, and I had them. I used to feel yeah, I have the most number of followers from that slot you know. Cut to Dhadak was announced and Janhvi made her account public, and overnight she had like 500 thousand followers, cut to Sara's debut and her following went up. And, I was like, 'what, I put in so much effort in this.'"

She concluded, "I realized it's so stupid, it's always changing. People buy followers, and social media is very overrated."

Alaya has starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, and has made a solid impression with her performance. The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar, and is now running in theatres.

