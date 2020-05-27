Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman Co-Star Kubbra Sait Is All Praises For Her!

We all know that Alaya began her career in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman. The debutant won the praises of the audience and critics, alike for her unconventional character portrayal on-screen.

Recently, Kubbra Sait who was Alaya's co-star in the film Jawaani Jaaneman was all praise for her. She took to her social media and said, "This girl is magic ❤️

@AlayaF___"

Alaya has been winning hearts for not just being an amazing actress but also for sharing her real self on social media. Alaya has a positive aura, spreading happiness wherever she goes. Everyone loves being around her for her dynamic presence.

Alaya knows how to keep herself busy by always finding out various ways to learn something new and doesn't let her creative self be on rest. 'The girl of the moment’, Alaya F is using this lockdown period productively and is also watching various documentaries to become better with her craft. Preparation is her key to success.

Alaya has given a hit of firsts not just with her film but even with her cover for a leading magazine and even walked for a leading designer at a prominent fashion week. Alaya's film was recently released on a leading OTT platform where the actress once again received immense appreciation and love for her character.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Beats Janhvi Kapoor & Ananya Panday; Says Didn’t Receive A Single Criticism For Her Debut

ALSO READ: Pooja Bedi Says Her Daughter Alaya F And Son Omar Encouraged Her To Remarry