Ali Abbas Zafar On His Superhero Film Mr India: It's Neither A Remake Nor A Reboot Of Original Film

Recently, director Ali Abbas Zafar had announced a new project, Mr India. As soon as the film was announced, it hit a controversy when Shekhar Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor slammed the Bharat director for remaking the film without informing any of the original team members.

However, in his latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ali has confirmed that his superhero film Mr India is "neither a remake nor a reboot of the original film."

The filmmaker was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "It's a completely new film, we are just calling it Mr India. My film is essentially about the common man fighting a mighty villain, but done in a cool, hip way, using science and technology and being relevant to today's social scenario."

Earlier, Shekhar Kapoor had reacted to reports of Mr India recreated and tweeted, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

Sonam Kapoor had also blasted Ali in her Instagram post which read, "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn't even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope they respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office."

Later, she stated while speaking with a tabloid, "My father did have a word with him (Boney Kapoor) actually. we are all still very confused about how it was announced."

Before Mr India, Ali will begin working on his superhero film with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to go on floors as soon as normalcy returns.

When asked if he is planning to make a superhero universe of his own, Ali said, "Yes, I am creating a superhero universe, beginning with Katrina's film. We then move to Mr India, which will carry forward bits from Katrina's film, and we are developing two more characters. My third superhero is rooted in Indian mythology and the fourth comes from the lndian army."

However, Ali didn't the male lead opposite Katrina in the superhero film nor his choice for the role of the new Mr India. On being asked if he would like to collaborate with Salman Khan again after Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, the filmmaker said, "I love him like an elder brother and will work with him again, very soon."

