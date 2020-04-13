Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha And Opens Up About April Wedding Being Postponed

B-town couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were all set to take their wedding vows this April, but the current lockdown implemented by the Indian government, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, has led the duo to postpone their wedding. While their fans were upset to hear the news, the couple is happy to put everyone's safety first.

In a recent interview with HT, Ali talked about the wedding being postponed to October and said that everyone's life has been postponed, and this is just a matter of a wedding. "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let's see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there's a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It's definitely a time to reflect." he added.

A while ago, the couple's official spokesperson had confirmed the news of their wedding being postponed. The statement read, "Given the current scenario and unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020, tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would they want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Ali had returned to India earlier this year, after shooting for several projects in the US to prep for his wedding. During the interview, he confessed, that he has been missing Richa, but they are happy for "being responsible by following the rules". The actor has been penning romantic poems and notes for Richa on social media, earlier, they also shared their video chat conversation with fans on Instagram.

Fazal has been keeping busy cooking, reading and cleaning the house, he added, "Thank God for my boarding school, staying alone becomes bearable. I can live with myself."

On the work front, Ali will be seen in the thriller titled, Death On the Nile with Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer. While Richa was recently seen in Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut.

