Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha To Wed In April 2020, Couple Applies For Marriage Registration In Mumbai

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been in a steady relationship for a while. Now, the latest reports suggest that the actors are all set to exchange the wedding vows in April. In the light of media reports citing the couple's application for their marriage registration, their spokesperson has now issued an official statement which confirmed that the wedding will happen by April end.

The official statement read, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated."

Earlier, several media reports had stated that Ali and Richa will tie the knot on April 15. Buzz is that Ali popped the question to Richa during their recent Maldives vacation.

A Time Of India report had quoted a source as saying, "The question was never 'would they' but 'when would they' get married? The two first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends ever since. They started dating in 2015, made their relationship public in 2017 and now, they are all set to take the big leap. The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that."

Another media report had stated that the couple is planning to get married on a cruise. "Richa and Ali have in their mind the kind of wedding they are looking at. Together with the planners, the couple is constantly trying to up the quirk element. Because both of them have bonded with Mumbai deeply, they are looking for venues from where there's a great view of the sea. Some even recommended a cruise wedding to them and that's an idea they are toying with too. Boat restaurants are the new fad in Mumbai and Ali and Richa are exploring their options before settling in for a final location," a source had told Pinkvilla.

Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Ali on the other hand, starred in Netflix's House Arrest.

