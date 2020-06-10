Alia Bhatt And Family Give House Help A ‘Dream Birthday' Surprise

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her house help Rashida's birthday and made the day special by surprising her with a cake. The video is currently making the rounds on the internet, and netizens are praising the actress for treating her house staff with love and care.

Rashida shared a video on Instagram and captioned it as, "My dream birthday". The clip shows Rashida cutting the cake with Alia, and they are surrounded by friends and Shaheen Bhatt as they sing Happy Birthday. While Alia did cut the cake with Rashida she can be heard saying, "Main cake nahi kha sakti, abhi shuru hua hai diet (I cannot eat the cake, my diet has just started)."

Alia has been spending the lockdown time with beau Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She recently shared pictures on Instagram with Ranbir Kapoor's pet . Fans said that the sun-kissed pictures are were by Ranbir himself. Alia captioned the post as "they make everything better"

Rashida Also Celebrated Her Birthday With Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan Coming back to Rashida, she shared another video on Instagram, which shows her cutting a different cake with Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The caption read, "I am so lucky." In the video, she can be seen feeding a piece of cake to the filmmaker while actress Soni feeds a piece of cake to the birthday girl. Alia is reportedly close to all her house staff members, and Rashida's Instagram is filled with pictures taken by Alia or Shaheen, one which also shows her with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor With Rashida On the work front, before the lockdown started, Alia was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Since the actress is getting back in shape, it seems like the shoots for her film will begin soon. Earlier, reports claimed that the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been dismantled. However, the makers have said that they have only been covered to protect it from the rains. Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor's Pet Pup Alia is also waiting for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will bring Alia and beau Ranbir Kapoor together for the first time on screen. Brahmastra: Chapter One is the first instalment of a trilogy, which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film has already faced several delays, but is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.

